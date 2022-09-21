Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Shares of NVO opened at $99.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.44. The company has a market capitalization of $225.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

