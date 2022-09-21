Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $231.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.40 and a 200-day moving average of $241.87. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.