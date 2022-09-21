Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 153.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,964.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,790,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,530 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,955,000 after purchasing an additional 199,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,720,000 after purchasing an additional 81,797 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $12,389,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,528,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $161.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.41. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $138.60 and a 52-week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

