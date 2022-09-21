Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $384,930,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,527,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 648.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 519,814 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $173.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of -231.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.14.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.