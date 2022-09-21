Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,842,000 after acquiring an additional 42,848 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GE opened at $66.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

