Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 246 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock opened at $274.37 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $199.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

