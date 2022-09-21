Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 4,463 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 37,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $244.11 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $231.46 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.39.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

