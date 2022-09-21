Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 7,928 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

NASDAQ IPKW opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $45.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.294 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

