Brookstone Capital Management Sells 10,646 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,646 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $51.25.
