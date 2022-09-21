Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,300 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 126,138 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 35,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 64,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.