Brookstone Capital Management Sells 13,699 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,699 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 75,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $493,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54.

