Brookstone Capital Management Sells 13,799 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,799 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 50,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,907,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,786,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,014,000 after buying an additional 377,494 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 964,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000.

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.91. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77.

