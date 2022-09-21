Brookstone Capital Management Sells 2,051 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after acquiring an additional 553,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $1,894,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $102.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Citigroup raised NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.85.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.