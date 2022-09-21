Brookstone Capital Management Sells 23,487 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,487 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTL. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 111.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF alerts:

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

ALTL opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.43. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $46.83.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.