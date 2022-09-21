Brookstone Capital Management Sells 24,259 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,259 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $98,620,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,090,000 after purchasing an additional 388,887 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 770,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,177,000 after purchasing an additional 381,962 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VO stock opened at $203.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.78 and its 200 day moving average is $216.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.