Brookstone Capital Management Sells 32,186 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,186 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in APA were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 9.9% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 371.9% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 33.5% in the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 375,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 94,403 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

APA stock opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average is $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.81. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on APA. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on APA from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.