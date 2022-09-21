Brookstone Capital Management Sells 4,965 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,518,000 after purchasing an additional 23,506 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11,356.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,149,000 after buying an additional 232,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,726,000 after buying an additional 113,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,461,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,185,000 after buying an additional 143,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $138.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.30. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,924,920 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Cowen dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

