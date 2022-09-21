Brookstone Capital Management Sells 64,108 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,108 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.