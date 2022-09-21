Brookstone Capital Management Sells 907 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $355.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.09. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

