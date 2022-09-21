Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,927.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BURBY shares. Cheuvreux downgraded Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.94) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 2,142 ($25.88) in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,070 ($25.01) to GBX 2,080 ($25.13) in a report on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

BURBY opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $28.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4234 per share. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

