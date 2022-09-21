Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,927.25.
Several research analysts have recently commented on BURBY shares. Cheuvreux downgraded Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.94) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 2,142 ($25.88) in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,070 ($25.01) to GBX 2,080 ($25.13) in a report on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Burberry Group Trading Down 0.8 %
BURBY opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $28.08.
Burberry Group Increases Dividend
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burberry Group (BURBY)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.