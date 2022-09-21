C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AIGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on C3.ai from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $38,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 363,926 shares in the company, valued at $6,619,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,780 shares of company stock worth $112,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,969,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,412 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 801.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after buying an additional 1,609,258 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after buying an additional 680,700 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $13,763,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after buying an additional 461,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE:AI opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $53.82.

C3.ai (NYSE:AIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 85.25%. The business had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About C3.ai

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

