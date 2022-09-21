C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on C3.ai from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $38,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 363,926 shares in the company, valued at $6,619,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,780 shares of company stock worth $112,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,969,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,412 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 801.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after buying an additional 1,609,258 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after buying an additional 680,700 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $13,763,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after buying an additional 461,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AI opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $53.82.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 85.25%. The business had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

