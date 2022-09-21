CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAIXY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €4.20 ($4.29) to €4.50 ($4.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.57) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.05 ($3.11) to €3.10 ($3.16) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.44) to €4.00 ($4.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of CAIXY stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.28.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

