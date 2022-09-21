Calbee (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Rating) fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 4.93 and last traded at 5.04. 3,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.07.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Calbee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, Jagarico, Jaga Pokkuru, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Thin Potato, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

