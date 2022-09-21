Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,139 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 932.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $970,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GMOM opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72.

