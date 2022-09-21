Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,334 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 15.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 18.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CBNK stock opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $335.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $28.16.

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.14. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. Analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBNK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital Bancorp to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Capital Bancorp to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Capital Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

See Also

