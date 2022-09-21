Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,024.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $122.19 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.77 and a 200-day moving average of $130.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

