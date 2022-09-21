Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Stock Price Down 7%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. 15,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 34,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on OFSTF. National Bank Financial began coverage on Carbon Streaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Carbon Streaming from C$15.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Carbon Streaming Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $124.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -88.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

Featured Stories

