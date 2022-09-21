Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Short Interest Up 9.2% in August

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 611,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 559,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,110.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CGJTF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$302.00 to C$287.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

Shares of CGJTF stock opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.45 and its 200 day moving average is $116.54.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

