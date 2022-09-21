Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,140 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in Carrier Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.