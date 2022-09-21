Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.32

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.32 and traded as high as $82.22. Casella Waste Systems shares last traded at $81.87, with a volume of 133,773 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CWST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.97, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,168.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $106,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,431,168.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,431. 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,877,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 50,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

