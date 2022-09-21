Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,263 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,906,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,087,000 after purchasing an additional 66,567 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,837,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,241,000 after purchasing an additional 34,931 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,430,000 after buying an additional 105,614 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,083,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,484,000 after buying an additional 45,467 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 40.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $247,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,755.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,044,570 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CATY. Stephens lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

