CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in August

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 202,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,130.0 days.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Price Performance

Shares of CDHSF stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $0.94.

Get CDL Hospitality Trusts alerts:

CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.

Receive News & Ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.