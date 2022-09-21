CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in August

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 202,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,130.0 days.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Price Performance
Shares of CDHSF stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $0.94.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile
