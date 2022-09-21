Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Trading Down 2.6%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ceres Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.
Ceres Power Stock Down 2.6 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11.
About Ceres Power
Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.
