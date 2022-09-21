CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Stock Price Down 2%

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

CFN Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85.

Get CFN Enterprises alerts:

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. CFN Enterprises had a negative net margin of 258.55% and a negative return on equity of 973,003.94%.

CFN Enterprises Company Profile

CFN Enterprises Inc engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company also manufactures CBD products for growers, pharmaceutical, wellness providers, and retailers' needs. It provides sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CFN Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFN Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.