Chewy (CHWY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) in the last few weeks:

9/6/2022 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $34.00.

9/6/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $54.00.

8/31/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $44.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $40.00.

8/29/2022 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Chewy was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

Chewy Trading Down 8.7 %

CHWY opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.05 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,421.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 241,156 shares of company stock worth $11,790,954 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Chewy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Chewy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 43.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

