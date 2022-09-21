China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Up 8.7% in August

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,614.3 days.

China Overseas Property Stock Performance

CNPPF stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. China Overseas Property has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

About China Overseas Property

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to mid-to high-end residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

Further Reading

