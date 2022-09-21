Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) vs. Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO) Critical Survey

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) and Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chindata Group and Golden Path Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $447.58 million 7.09 $49.65 million $0.22 39.37 Golden Path Acquisition N/A N/A -$740,000.00 N/A N/A

Chindata Group has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Path Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

22.7% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Golden Path Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Chindata Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chindata Group and Golden Path Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 2 0 1 0 1.67 Golden Path Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chindata Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.30, indicating a potential downside of 4.16%. Given Chindata Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than Golden Path Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and Golden Path Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group 13.92% 4.84% 2.60% Golden Path Acquisition N/A N/A -1.64%

Summary

Chindata Group beats Golden Path Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction, and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Golden Path Acquisition

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

