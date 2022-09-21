Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Sets New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $75.50 and last traded at $75.54, with a volume of 3257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.59.

Specifically, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Truist Financial downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,742,000 after purchasing an additional 30,211 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,581,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,372,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,227,000 after acquiring an additional 20,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $1,390,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

