Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stake Lessened by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cigna by 7.5% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Cigna by 22.7% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 31,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 25.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,777,000 after buying an additional 15,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its holdings in Cigna by 48.1% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 939 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Stock Down 0.4 %

Cigna stock opened at $288.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $296.29.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,158 shares of company stock worth $11,581,956 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

