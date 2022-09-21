Cintas (CTAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter. Cintas has set its FY 2023 guidance at $11.90-$12.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $11.90-$12.30 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cintas to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cintas Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $406.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $414.86 and a 200-day moving average of $398.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cintas has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cintas

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after purchasing an additional 159,396 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cintas by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $12,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.89.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

