CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CK Hutchison Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS CKHUY opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78. CK Hutchison has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $7.70.

CK Hutchison Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0856 per share. This represents a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 291 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

