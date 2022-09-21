Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Down 9.1% in August

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Clicks Group Stock Performance

Shares of Clicks Group stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. Clicks Group has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41.

Get Clicks Group alerts:

Clicks Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.1757 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.48%.

About Clicks Group

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 840 stores, and 620 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.