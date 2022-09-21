CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $28.59.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.05 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CNB Financial

CNB Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in CNB Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 227,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CNB Financial by 13.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CNB Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.