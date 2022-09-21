CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
CNB Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ CCNE opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $28.59.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.05 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CNB Financial Company Profile
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
