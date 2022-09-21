Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Buys 220 Shares of Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 220 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,928 ($23.30) per share, for a total transaction of £4,241.60 ($5,125.18).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 204 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($24.95) per share, for a total transaction of £4,212.60 ($5,090.14).

On Monday, July 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 218 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,957 ($23.65) per share, for a total transaction of £4,266.26 ($5,154.98).

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 1,906 ($23.03) on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a twelve month low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,706 ($32.70). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,970.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,786.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,477.52.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,180 ($26.34).

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

