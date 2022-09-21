Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Buys 220 Shares of Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 220 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,928 ($23.30) per share, for a total transaction of £4,241.60 ($5,125.18).
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 204 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($24.95) per share, for a total transaction of £4,212.60 ($5,090.14).
- On Monday, July 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 218 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,957 ($23.65) per share, for a total transaction of £4,266.26 ($5,154.98).
Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 1,906 ($23.03) on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a twelve month low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,706 ($32.70). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,970.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,786.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,477.52.
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
