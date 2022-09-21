Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.72, but opened at $43.30. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cognex shares last traded at $43.88, with a volume of 20,592 shares.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGNX. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Get Cognex alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Cognex by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average is $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.70.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.