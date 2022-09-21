Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,368 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.14.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.70. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 3.31.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -10.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.55 per share, for a total transaction of $364,282.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,169.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,083 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,152 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

