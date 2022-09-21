Comparing Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) and Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS)

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) and Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Everbridge has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datasea has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Everbridge and Datasea, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge 2 8 3 0 2.08 Datasea 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Everbridge presently has a consensus target price of $55.08, indicating a potential upside of 56.62%. Given Everbridge’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Everbridge is more favorable than Datasea.

This table compares Everbridge and Datasea’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge $368.43 million 3.79 -$94.80 million ($2.41) -14.59 Datasea $170,000.00 218.93 -$4.65 million ($0.26) -5.88

Datasea has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Everbridge. Everbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datasea, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Everbridge and Datasea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge -23.44% -10.40% -2.62% Datasea -36.74% -153.88% -65.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Everbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Datasea shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Everbridge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 70.2% of Datasea shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Everbridge beats Datasea on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

About Datasea

(Get Rating)

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system. The company offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. It also provides 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.