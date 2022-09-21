Comparing Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Worksport has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Worksport shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Worksport shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -7,131.36% -36.52% -32.78% Innoviz Technologies -1,625.51% -41.48% -36.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Worksport and Innoviz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Worksport and Innoviz Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $300,000.00 119.03 -$7.90 million ($0.79) -2.65 Innoviz Technologies $5.47 million 142.53 -$153.56 million ($0.83) -6.96

Worksport has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Innoviz Technologies. Innoviz Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Worksport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Worksport and Innoviz Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00 Innoviz Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Worksport presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 282.78%. Innoviz Technologies has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.41%. Given Worksport’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Worksport is more favorable than Innoviz Technologies.

Summary

Worksport beats Innoviz Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worksport

(Get Rating)

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft cover (SC) and tough cover (TC) tonneau covers, including SC3, a tri-fold cover that seals around the truck bed with a rubber gasket designed to protect cargo from moisture and debris; SC3pro that allows the operator to open the cover by pulling a release cable; and TC3, a thick aluminum tri-cover panel with a honey-comb core coated in a durable black scratch-resistant powder coating. It is also developing TerraVis, a solar cover tonneau cover that gives rechargeable portable power to pickup truck owners. The company distributes its products through wholesalers and online retail channels. It serves private labels and original equipment manufacturers. Worksport Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Greatcell Energy Pty Ltd. The company was formerly known as Franchise Holdings International, Inc. and changed its name to Worksport Ltd. in May 2020. Worksport Ltd. is based in Vaughan, Canada.

About Innoviz Technologies

(Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; Innoviz360, a 360-degree LiDAR for automotive and non-automotive applications; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. It operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

