Comstock (NYSE:LODE) & SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Head to Head Comparison

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) and SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comstock and SolarWindow Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock $860,000.00 40.37 -$24.58 million ($0.78) -0.57 SolarWindow Technologies N/A N/A -$7.91 million ($0.11) -20.82

SolarWindow Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Comstock. SolarWindow Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Comstock has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWindow Technologies has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Comstock and SolarWindow Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock -5,374.51% -19.39% -14.44% SolarWindow Technologies N/A -48.24% -47.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Comstock and SolarWindow Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A SolarWindow Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.0% of Comstock shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Comstock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.3% of SolarWindow Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for gold, silver, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and mercury ores. It operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 9,358 acres of mining claims and parcels, including approximately 2,396 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,962 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City districts, as well as focuses on exploring and developing properties in the Lucerne and Dayton resource areas; and Occidental and Gold Hill mineral properties. The Real Estate segment comprises land and real estate rental properties, as well as the Gold Hill Hotel and Daney Ranch properties. It has collaboration agreements with Oro Industries Inc. and Mercury Clean Up, LLC for the manufacture and deployment of mercury remediation systems with proprietary mechanical, hydro, electro-chemical, and oxidation processes to reclaim and remediate mercury from soils, waste, and tailings. The company was formerly known as Comstock Mining Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Inc. in May 2022. Comstock Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Virginia City, Nevada.

About SolarWindow Technologies

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions. It applies ultra-thin layers of LiquidElectricity coatings to rigid glass, as well as flexible glass and plastic surfaces where they transform otherwise ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices. Its potential applications of LiquidElectricity coatings span various industries, including architectural, automotive, agrivoltaic, aerospace, commercial transportation, and marine. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings and SolarWindow products are under development with support from commercial contract firms and at the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory, through cooperative research and development agreements. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

