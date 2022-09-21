Concentrix (CNXC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter. Concentrix has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Concentrix to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $119.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $117.59 and a 1-year high of $208.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

In other Concentrix news, CFO Andre S. Valentine purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.99 per share, for a total transaction of $317,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,295.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $1,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,779.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre S. Valentine purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.99 per share, with a total value of $317,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,295.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 549,596 shares of company stock worth $68,915,729. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 213.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 4.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Concentrix by 4.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Concentrix by 1,657.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 376,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,075,000 after purchasing an additional 355,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Concentrix by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

